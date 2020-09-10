NFL broadcasts will look different due to COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 04:00s - Published 5 minutes ago

THE NFL ON NBC TEAM HASBEEN TOGETHER FORLONG TIME, FEATURING ALMICHAELS AS ITSSIGNATURE VOICE.MICHAELS AND HIS LEADPRODUCER FREDGAUDELLI TOLD METHEY"RE READY FOR ASEASON UNLIKE ANYTHEY"VE WORKEDBEFORE, STARTING RIGHTHERE IN KANSAS CITY.Al MichaelsThe Chiefs, clearly to me, aone of the top three teamsgoing into the season.A season that Al Michaelssays will feel very different,with analyst Cris Collinsworthand sideline reporter MichelleTafoya.Al MichaelsIn terms of how we do thgame, Cris and I will be in thebooth socially distant.

Michellewill be not on the field, but acouple of rows back in thestands in what they call themoat.Michaels heads into his 35thyear calling NFL games, onethat will now include routineCOVID-19 testing.Al MichaelsIt's a saliva test, we put it inatest tube, we send it back tosome place in Georgia andget clearance to come to thegame.Of the roughly 170 people whowork an NFL game on NBC atthe stadiums, 20% will workremotely.

Televisionproduction trucks will lookdrastically different too.Fred GaudelliWe've actually had to addtruck so every single personwho works in a truck can bsocially distanced.

Everyonewill wear a mask, everyonewill be six feet apart.As lead producer, FredGaudelli decides what you seeon TV.

He'll have the benefitof some fans in attendancetonight.

Other games, hewon't.Fred GaudellWe have to change ourcamera framings a little bitWe have to try to do our bestto not show too many shots ofempty seats, but they're goingto be there.So what will those gamessound likeFred GaudelliWhat the NFL has come upwith, where NFL Films curatedfour years worth of naturalsound at every stadium,makes it about as authentic asit can be.And the games will lookdifferent too, with NBC addinga new 360 degree cameraabove the field.Fred GaudelliWhen you have a dominantinterior lineman, we haveChris Jones and JJ WattThursday night, we haveAaron Donald and Zack Martinon Sunday night.

You can nowget in from that skycamperspective for an intimatelook, actually, at ttechniques and the nuancesby which these guys play.Tonight's game, and everySunday night to follow, willfeel, look, and sound a littledifferent, but NBC's team isready for kickoff.Al MichaelsOnce the game starts, we'reback to football, I know a lotofpeople can't wait for it tohappen, me included.