France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:02s
France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets.

She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties.

Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at a ceremony at the Ambala airbase.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were present at the ceremony.

Parly also expressed France’s support to the Make in India initiative.

“We are fully committed to the Make in India initiative as well as to the further integration of Indian manufactures into our global supply chains,” she said.

Watch the full video for more.


