France committed to Make in India initiatve: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets.
She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties.
Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at a ceremony at the Ambala airbase.
We will be happy to make repeat order of Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force would like to acquire more, said Dassault Aviation CEO, Eric Trappier at the induction ceremony of five Rafale aircraft into IAF's 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'. "If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," said Trappier.
The five Rafale aircraft were formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force, at Ambala airbase on September 10. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly took part in the induction ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the ceremony. Rajnath Singh presented induction scroll of Rafale fighter jets to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, Commanding Officer, 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force. Defence Minister gave memento to French counterpart Florence Parley, at Rafale induction ceremony.
While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty." "This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," Defence Minister added.
While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala airbase on September 10, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "We are adding a new chapter in Ambala and IAF's glorious history." "This induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today (September 10)."
