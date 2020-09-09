Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald Bell Dies
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:26s - Published
1 minute ago
The New Jersey man wrote and sang some of the biggest hits of the 1980s.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representative for the singer has said.
Belfast Telegraph - Published
13 hours ago Also reported by •
CBC.ca • USATODAY.com • BBC News • TIME • Telegraph.co.uk • FOXNews.com
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex...
USATODAY.com - Published
27 minutes ago
Bell started the group with his brother Robert "Kool" Bell along with neighborhood friends Dennis...
CBS News - Published
10 hours ago Also reported by •
Telegraph.co.uk • FOXNews.com • VOA News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68 Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 45 minutes ago