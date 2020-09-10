KC family joins TODAY show virtual plaza Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:05s - Published 8 minutes ago NBC's TODAY show featured Chiefs fans Thursday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE TODAY SHOW ISKICKING THE N-F-L SEASONINTO HIGH GEAR THISMORNING..ONE LOCAL FAMILY WILLBE PART OF THEIR VIRTUALPLAZA.THE HAGEDORN FAMILYWILL BE CHEERING ON THECHIEFS FROM THEIR HOMEIN BLUE SPRINGS.HEATHER SAW THE CALLFOR CHIEFS FANS ANDDECIDED TO ENTER THECONTEST FOR HERHUSBAND GREG ANDYOUNGEST DAUGHTERKAYLA.HEATHER SENT INPICTURES OF THE TWO INCHIEFS GEAR...AND HIGHLIGHTED HOWKAYLA KNOWS THEPLAYERS LIKE THEY WEREFRIENDS...SAYING SHE LOVESWATCHING HER HUSBANDAND DAUGHTER BONDOVER THE TEAM THEYLOVE.Heather Hagedorn"brings them together they lovewatching the games together theylove talking about the chiefsanythingchiefs related is kind of theirthingand so I think that's a prettyspecialbond between them and it justmademe think of them and I'm verythankful and grateful for thechiefs fordoing that for them and justlove thechiefs too."SO COMING UP IN JUST AFEW MINUTES....YOU CAN SEE THEHAGEDORN FAMILY CHEERON THE CHIEFS ON THETODAY SHOW!





