High school football is back on the Treasure Coast

A slow start with no fans propels Kuna to a loss in season openerThe Kuna Kavemen are the defending 4A state champs, but they lost their opener 37-31 to Lewiston as they played with no fans because of the coronavirus.
25 Teams in 25 Days: Poplarville HornetsOf the five Coast schools that have won at least one high school football state championships, Poplarville feels like it should be on that list.
Jackson Public Schools becomes first district in MS to cancel footballA decision with no direct ties to the Gulf Coast, but a decision striking indirect fear over the fate of a 2020 high school football season on the Gulf Coast nonetheless.