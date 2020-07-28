Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High school football is back on the Treasure Coast

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:39s - Published
High school football is back on the Treasure Coast
You can watch the first game of the season online.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bob_greeley76

Bob Greeley RT @TwinsAlmanac: 1960 and '61 American League MVP Roger Maris was born in Hibbing, MN on this date in 1934. He played baseball and footb… 2 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV High school football is back on the Treasure Coast https://t.co/SkK6daPvpm https://t.co/ojl5oDLFz4 9 minutes ago

Rizzmiggiz

Ryan Yousefi @MrBill11 @SweepTheLeg337 It’s very High School football. Back to our roots. 9 minutes ago

WOC1420am

WOC Newstalk 1420 Get ready for Davenport North at Davenport West Friday night. Here's how to listen...plus, a list of who else is pl… https://t.co/BLVLFHAoKq 16 minutes ago

WLLR

WLLR Get ready for Davenport North at Davenport West Friday night. Here's how to listen...plus, a list of who else is pl… https://t.co/hYYci0Cfqz 16 minutes ago

961MIX96

MIX 96 Get ready for Davenport North at Davenport West Friday night. Here's how to listen...plus, a list of who else is pl… https://t.co/gJMj73PT2B 16 minutes ago

wfxn1230

FoxSportsRadio1230 Get ready for Davenport North at Davenport West Friday night. Here's how to listen...plus, a list of who else is pl… https://t.co/yXg2XPwvVm 16 minutes ago

Q106ClassicRock

KCQQ-FM Get ready for Davenport North at Davenport West Friday night. Here's how to listen...plus, a list of who else is pl… https://t.co/4F12tVjD0v 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

A slow start with no fans propels Kuna to a loss in season opener [Video]

A slow start with no fans propels Kuna to a loss in season opener

The Kuna Kavemen are the defending 4A state champs, but they lost their opener 37-31 to Lewiston as they played with no fans because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:24Published
25 Teams in 25 Days: Poplarville Hornets [Video]

25 Teams in 25 Days: Poplarville Hornets

Of the five Coast schools that have won at least one high school football state championships, Poplarville feels like it should be on that list.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Jackson Public Schools becomes first district in MS to cancel football [Video]

Jackson Public Schools becomes first district in MS to cancel football

A decision with no direct ties to the Gulf Coast, but a decision striking indirect fear over the fate of a 2020 high school football season on the Gulf Coast nonetheless.

Credit: WXXVPublished