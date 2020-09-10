Global  
 

Latest COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools

The two latest schools to have reported cases of COVID-19 is Treeline Elementary, Early Childhood Learning Center along with 12 other schools in the district.

The covid dashboard can be found on the Lee County School District website.

