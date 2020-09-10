Latest COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools
Latest COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools
The two latest schools to have reported cases of COVID-19 is Treeline Elementary, Early Childhood Learning Center along with 12 other schools in the district.
The covid dashboard can be found on the Lee County School District website.
SCREENING AND LOTS OF TESTING TOENSURE SAFETY.(ADLIB TOSS)TWO MORE LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS AREREPORTING COVID-19 CASES.ACCORDING TO THE DISTRICT’STRACKING TOOL... THE DISTRICT’STRACKING TOOL... THE LATEST ARETREELINE ELEMENTARY AND EARLYCHILDHOOD LEARNING CENTER.12 SCHOOLS HAVE REPORTED C