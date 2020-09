Brown: Crucial to get fans back in Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 days ago Brown: Crucial to get fans back in Celtic captain Scott Brown talks about the experience of no fans inside stadiums, and the prospect of playing at Ross County who will allow 300 home fans into their ground at a test event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this