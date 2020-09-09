Global  
 

Timelapse of Bear Fire burning in Northern California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
250,000 acres have burned in Northern California due to the Bear Fire.

The clip, filmed on September 8, shows a timelapse of the fire blazing across the hills of Penn Valley.

The blaze has burned over 250,000 acres causing three deaths and resulting in at least a dozen people missing.

There has also been widespread damage of homes and other structures across the area.




