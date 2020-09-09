Timelapse of Bear Fire burning in Northern California

The clip, filmed on September 8, shows a timelapse of the fire blazing across the hills of Penn Valley.

250,000 acres have burned in Northern California due to the Bear Fire.

The blaze has burned over 250,000 acres causing three deaths and resulting in at least a dozen people missing.

There has also been widespread damage of homes and other structures across the area.