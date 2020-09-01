Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash

Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof.

Threepupils were taken to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening” injuriesand 12 others suffered minor injuries in the accident in Wellhouse Lane,Winchester, Hampshire, at 8.10am on Thursday.