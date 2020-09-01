Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash

Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof.

Threepupils were taken to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening” injuriesand 12 others suffered minor injuries in the accident in Wellhouse Lane,Winchester, Hampshire, at 8.10am on Thursday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

City of Winchester City of Winchester Place in England


Hampshire Hampshire County of England

Woman pushing pram "narrowly missed" by train at Hilsea

 A woman is caught by a train's onboard camera trying to cross the rail tracks at Hilsea, Hampshire.
BBC News

Steelbacks maintain fine start in T20 Blast

 Northamptonshire beat Birmingham Bears to claim a third straight victory, while Somerset, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent all win in the T20 Blast.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

WigToday

WiganToday Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash in Hampshire https://t.co/UKv7To4AZU 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash [Video]

Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash

Fifteen children have been injured after a double-decker bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published
New Protocols In Place For Students On New York City School Buses [Video]

New Protocols In Place For Students On New York City School Buses

Some parents are waiting to get key information on busing with students returning to New York City schools in two weeks; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
School Bus Welfare Association stages protest over no aid provided by state govt in Ludhiana [Video]

School Bus Welfare Association stages protest over no aid provided by state govt in Ludhiana

School Bus Welfare Association staged a protest in Ludhiana on September 08. The protest was over no aid provided by government during the pandemic. Around 3,000 drivers associated with School Bus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published