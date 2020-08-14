Weekly Jobless Claims Hold Steady - Is that Good Or Bad?
Weekly jobless claims were unchanged last week, holding steady at just under 885,000.
Is it a sign of stabilization, or a sign of a stalling labor market?
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support...
US Weekly Jobless Claims Hike Back up Above 1 MillionData released by the Department of Labor revealed that 1.106 million people filed first-week unemployment claims in the U.S.
First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since mid-March.