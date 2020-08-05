Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages.

She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning.

Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition.

A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached her office, which was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 09. The 'Queen' actor reached the office with her lawyer and sister to saw the damage done by BMC. Kangana reached Mumbai on September 09 amid protest by Shiv Sena workers. Earlier in the day, Bombay HC adjourned office demolition matter till Sept 22

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party. He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray, expresses displeasure over BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office

 It is to be noted, that the Maharashtra government is a coalition government formed with the alliance of Shiv Sena and NCP.
DNA
‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav [Video]

‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana added that she now feels the pain of a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to make a film on Kashmir. A part of Kangana’s house, which the BMC said did not have approval, was demolished by civic body officials this morning as Kangana was travelling from Himachal to Mumbai. The Mumbai High Court has now stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. The row had erupted after Kangana Ranaut said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia goons and compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana also faced protests at the airport when she landed from Chandigarh today with Sena workers shouting slogans against her demanding that she go to Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback [Video]

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:04Published

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan [Video]

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan

Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’ [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark [Video]

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published