Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached her office, which was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 09. The 'Queen' actor reached the office with her lawyer and sister to saw the damage done by BMC. Kangana reached Mumbai on September 09 amid protest by Shiv Sena workers. Earlier in the day, Bombay HC adjourned office demolition matter till Sept 22
While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party. He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.
Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana added that she now feels the pain of a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to make a film on Kashmir. A part of Kangana’s house, which the BMC said did not have approval, was demolished by civic body officials this morning as Kangana was travelling from Himachal to Mumbai. The Mumbai High Court has now stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. The row had erupted after Kangana Ranaut said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia goons and compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana also faced protests at the airport when she landed from Chandigarh today with Sena workers shouting slogans against her demanding that she go to Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
