Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages.

She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning.

Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition.

A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai.

