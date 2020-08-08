Delhi crime branch bust gang involved in theft of aviation oil from pipelines
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an interstate gang involved in theft of aviation oil from IOCL pipelines.
Six persons have been arrested including a receiver of stolen aviation oil.
There were many complaints being surfaced of a gang committing theft of petrol, diesel, aviation oil etc.
From the supply pipelines of the IOCL, in the area of Delhi and NCR.
In this regard, a police team was constituted to nab the criminals.
Secret information was received that five members of the gang, involved in theft of aviation oil from the pipelines of IOCL, were coming in the area of Nihal Vihar to sell the stolen aviation oil in a tanker.
The team laid a trap and apprehended them.A Truck/Tanker used for transportation of stolen Aviation Oil from IOCL pipelines, 1100 liters aviation fuel/oil, instruments used for making holes in IOCL pipelines, a car used in the crime, Rs.60,000/- cash and a Generator and an oil pipe were recovered from their possession.
A team of Delhi Police's Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in the theft of aviation oil from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) pipelines in Haryana's Sonipat. Police arrested six members of the gang. One tanker truck, 1100 litres of aviation fuel, Rs 60,000 cash and others seized. An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.
