ISDH, Parkview Health partner to increase speed of COVID-19 testing in region Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago ISDH, Parkview Health partner to increase speed of COVID-19 testing in region Parkview Health is the latest health system across the state that will be part of the Indiana Department of Health’s lab testing network. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend October first. Parkview health is joining the indiana department of health's lab testing network for covid-19.a new machine will allow the health system to process a high volume of covid-19 tests.most of the results will be available in less than 24 hours.parkview had previously relied on outside labs to process covid tests, and results came back in about 3 days.the healthcare system will also now offer lab services to other healthcare providers in the region.it's estimated they'll run 400 tests per day





You Might Like

Tweets about this

