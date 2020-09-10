ISDH, Parkview Health partner to increase speed of COVID-19 testing in region
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
ISDH, Parkview Health partner to increase speed of COVID-19 testing in region
Parkview Health is the latest health system across the state that will be part of the Indiana Department of Health’s lab testing network.
October first.
Parkview health is joining the indiana department of health's lab testing network for covid-19.a new machine will allow the health system to process a high volume of covid-19 tests.most of the results will be available in less than 24 hours.parkview had previously relied on outside labs to process covid tests, and results came back in about 3 days.the healthcare system will also now offer lab services to other healthcare providers in the region.it's estimated they'll run 400 tests per day