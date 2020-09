LASD Sheriff Says Coronavirus Cases Are 'Climbing' In Jails Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago LASD Sheriff Says Coronavirus Cases Are 'Climbing' In Jails More coronavirus cases continue to be reported among jail inmates and employees across Los Angeles County.LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that 862 Sheriff's Department officials have tested positive since the pandemic began, and 726 are currently under quarantine. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend