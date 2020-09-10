Bizarre one-of-a-kind charcoal-like black bread made in Vietnam

Inspired by the memory of a bread specially made for Vietnamese coal miners, a group of bakers in Quang Ninh, have created a special bánh mì as black as coal.

Charcoal-like on the inside and outside of the bread, the distinctive black colour is produced from ink and sold at VND 20,000–40,000 (USD 0.86–1.7).

Nguyễn Văn Quyết, a co-founder of BAMIMO, said: “The idea is from a story of Trần Khắc Tuấn." Another co-founder of BAMIMO said he felt nostalgia for baguettes serving workers in coal mines: "In the past, the baguettes were specially made for the miners’ meals.

My father and other relatives brought the baguettes home for me.

So I thought why not elevate the baguettes and sell them.” The video was filmed in Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10.