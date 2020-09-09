Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!

Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!

Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!

This week Travis Scott unveiled a new partnership with McDonald's complete with his own meal and brand new merch!


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News

Travis Scott launches his partnership with McDonald's, Drake shows of Adonis' first day of school and Mariah Carey drops the motherlode of rarities in her shop on Tuesday (Sept. 8), including 16 of her..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:27Published
Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News [Video]

Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News

Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
You Can Now Order the 'Travis Scott Meal' at McDonald's [Video]

You Can Now Order the 'Travis Scott Meal' at McDonald's

You Can Now Order the 'Travis Scott Meal' at McDonald's

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:07Published