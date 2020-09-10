FWCS to assign elementary teachers as fully remote or in-person only starting Sept. 14 Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago FWCS to assign elementary teachers as fully remote or in-person only starting Sept. 14 Indiana's largest school district will change up its school year plan that might cause some confusion starting next week in order to have elementary educators dedicated to one style of teaching. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 fort wayne community schools is making some adjustments to elementary schools.in a letter to parents, doctor mark daniel says starting monday, teachers will either teach in-person or fully remote.daniel says some students will have different teachers starting next week.if your child is a remote learner, you'll receive a call from their new remote teacher this week.your student will remain a part of their home school community, but it is possible they'll be in a virtual classroom with students from across the district.adjustments will also be made to in-person classes to free up teachers





