BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Famous for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.


Diana Rigg Diana Rigg British actress

Actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

 The actress, known for roles from The Avengers to Games of Thrones, died peacefully at home.
BBC News

Olenna Tyrell character in A Song of Ice and Fire


Emma Peel Emma Peel character in the television series The Avengers

The Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game Of Thrones and On Her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •The Age



