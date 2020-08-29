BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Famous for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

character in the television series The Avengers

Emma Peel character in the television series The Avengers

character in A Song of Ice and Fire

Olenna Tyrell character in A Song of Ice and Fire

The actress, known for roles from The Avengers to Games of Thrones, died peacefully at home.

Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game Of Thrones and On Her...