BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82
Famous for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.
Otto Mottonn RIP, beautiful lady. Please say hello to Patrick for me.
Legendary Game Of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 https://t.co/sydtdwOlYN 2 minutes ago
kay RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and star of Avengers and Game Of Thrones, has died at the age of 82.
Read more:… 4 minutes ago
Daily Express RT @expressceleb: BREAKING: Game of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 https://t.co/gw6zhnVBuk https://t.co/Vnq39SZIoc 6 minutes ago
donad.mclachlan RT @Virgakc52: Avengers and Legendary Game Of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 https://t.co/dyNUBaJ3Qr 6 minutes ago
Martin Vlad RT @timhatfield87: BREAKING NEWS:
British actress Dame Diana Rigg, known for roles as Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell… 7 minutes ago
camille villanueva RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Diana Rigg, Bond actress and ‘Game of Thrones’ star, dies at 82 https://t.co/cdO5TOtGrt 9 minutes ago
Poseidon RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Legendary Game Of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82
https://t.co/hPBWWlEpu9 11 minutes ago
Kay Kaye RT @CheshireLive: Tragic news breaking this afternoon https://t.co/R2NGBTgeYi 12 minutes ago
Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR NewsRyan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B...
'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt Liu Cixin's sci-fi novels.
Emilia Clarke claims only male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumesEmilia Clarke says the male cast members got "cooling systems" for their costumes on 'Game of Thrones' - whilst the women were left without.