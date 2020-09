KCFD talks 2020'sKern historic fire season

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 06:18s - Published 4 minutes ago

The Kern County Fire Department's Public Information Officer, Andrew Freeborn, joined 23ABC live Thursday morning to talk about the historic fire season and provide an update on the Vista Fire that broke out in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon.

FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDING TONEARLY 8-THOUSAND FIRES ACROSSTHE STATE SO FAR.BY COMPARISON, THIS TIME LASTYEAR -- CALIFORNIA HADSEEN UNDER 5-THOUSAND FIRES THATBURNED ABOUT 118-THOUSAND ACRES.THIS MORNING WE ARE JOINED BYKERN COUNTY FIRE'S PUBLICINFORMATION OFFICER-- ANDREWFREEBORN-- TOTALK ABOUT WHAT IT'S BEEN LIKESO FAR.-FIRSTLY --DO YOU HAVE AN UPDATEON THE 'VISTA FIRE' BURNING INTEHACHAPI?-CALIFORNIA IS USED TO FIRESEASON..

BUT THIS YEAR -- WE'VESEEN A HUGE INCREASE IN ACRESBURNED WHEN COMPAREDTO 2019.

WHAT IS MAKING THISYEAR SO EXTREME?-WHAT IS YOUR DEPARTMENT'SBIGGEST CONCERN RIGHTNOW?-THE MOST DESTRUCTIVE BLAZESHISTORICALLYTEND TO OCCUR AT THE END OF FIRESEASON..

FROM SEPTEMBERTO DECEMBER.

WHAT ARE YOUANTICIPATING AND HOW IS KCFDPREPARING?-THE CREEK FIRE TO THE NORTH OFUS IS THE WORST RIGHT NOW -- HOWIS KCFD ASSISTING IN THAT FIRE?-WHAT CAN RESIDENTS --ESPECIALLY IN OUR MOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES DO -- TO HELPESPECIALLY IN OUR MOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES DO -- TO HELPPREVENT FIRES?-HAS PROPERTY CLEANUPS /CLEARING BRUSH BEEN ABLE TOCLEARING BRUSH BEEN ABLE TO HELPPREVENT ANY FIRESLOCALLY?AND LET'S BRING CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST ELAINA RUSK BACK