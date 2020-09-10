Purdue Fort Wayne receives $100K donation to kick off 2nd annual Day of Giving

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Even before the clock started ticking on its second annual Day of Giving, leaders from Purdue University Fort Wayne said the school received a six-figure donation to help get everything off on the right foot.

Today purdue fort wayne participates in its second annual day of giving.

Alumni are encouraged to donate to whichever organization they see fit in a span of twenty four hours.

Purdue fort wayne administration had plans to connect alumni and students for the event earlier in the spring.but like many events, covid-19 put a halt to those plans.

There's still a little bit of time left to donate to the cause.the day of giving ends at 11-59 tonight.so far, more than 400 gifts and almost 400- thousand dollars have been donated.

