Ancelotti pleased with summer arrivals Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 days ago Ancelotti pleased with summer arrivals Carlo Ancelotti praises the Everton hierarchy for their 'fantastic job' following the summer arrivals of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure. 0

