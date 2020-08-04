Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people “can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact”, whilst stressing the importance of the government’s new “rule of six”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment [Video]

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBCBreakfast that the technology to carry out the Prime Minister's moonshotattempt for testing doesn't currently exist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
What is the ‘islands policy’ and how will this affect travellers? [Video]

What is the ‘islands policy’ and how will this affect travellers?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that England is to start applying aregional approach to its coronavirus quarantine policy for internationalarrivals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
England to launch regional travel corridors [Video]

England to launch regional travel corridors

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Greek island returners to England face quarantine [Video]

Greek island returners to England face quarantine

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's..
CBS News
Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy [Video]

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Elvis biopic, which shut down after Tom Hanks got COVID-19, resuming production in Australia

 Tom Hanks' Elvis Presley movie, where he originally contracted COVID-19, is returning to production in Australia, according to Deadline and Variety.
USATODAY.com

No more temperature checks? CDC changing COVID-19 screenings for international air passengers

 Starting Sept. 14, the US will replace its current system of temperature and symptom checks with one that focuses on where travelers have been.
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook reinvents Facebook with the launch of Campus for college students

 Image: Facebook

Facebook is getting back to its roots today with the launch of a new product called Campus, a section of the main app specifically..
The Verge
Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% [Video]

Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%

Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come, despite the more brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Companies are temporary pulling the campaigns only temporarily, in response to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Business Insider reports that net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. That's about $4.82 billion less than eMarketer predicted in early March.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in [Video]

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Grant Shapps On How Many People Have Been Fined For Breaking Self-Isolation Rules [Video]

Grant Shapps On How Many People Have Been Fined For Breaking Self-Isolation Rules

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
COVID-19 Symptoms May Last Beyond 2 Weeks in Young Patients [Video]

COVID-19 Symptoms May Last Beyond 2 Weeks in Young Patients

COVID-19 Symptoms May Last Beyond 2 Weeks in Young Patients A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that even mild symptoms may lead to long-term complications...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published