Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come, despite the more brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Companies are temporary pulling the campaigns only temporarily, in response to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Business Insider reports that net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. That's about $4.82 billion less than eMarketer predicted in early March.