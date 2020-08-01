‘Mamata Banerjee plays politics of appeasement, is anti-Hindu’: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and accused it of being anti-Hindu.

Speaking at the party’s West Bengal state executive meeting, Nadda said that Trinamool Congress government lifted the lockdown for Bakrid but imposed it again on the day of the Ram Temple ‘bhoomi poojan’ on 5th August.

Nadda questioned the need for a lockdown on August 5th and alleged that it was done to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

Nadda further said that this is politics of appeasement and added that it shows the anti-Hindu mindset of the TMC government in the state.

The BJP president said that the Mamata Banerjee government’s anti-Hindu stance needs to be exposed in front of the people of the state.

He said that the BJP had been making constant strides in terms of vote percentage in the state and urged people to throw away the Trinamool government in the state and bring the BJP to power.

