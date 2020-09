In an exclusive clip from a new film, “Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” George Conway spills on what goes on inside Trump’s head.



Related videos from verified sources Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House



Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of August to tend to her children. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family



Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump’s staunchest and most visible allies, is set to leave the White House at the end of August. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House



Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago