George Washington University Professor Who Pretended to be Black Resigns from the University

Nadra Nittle RT @nytimes: Jessica Krug, a white George Washington University professor who was being investigated for posing as a Black woman, has resig… 1 minute ago

Tamiya Jessica Krug, the professor who pretended to be Black, resigns from George Washington University https://t.co/ypNfh0PzsW via @YahooNews 1 minute ago

PJ Port RT @bennyjohnson: A George Washington University Professor resigned after admitting she had been pretending to be Black. https://t.co/p9T1W… 3 minutes ago

K Dubb After Backlash George Washington University Professor Who Pretended To Be Black Resigns https://t.co/DVYi8vQr7R #music #feedly 7 minutes ago

Chris 🇺🇸 Professor Who Pretended To Be Black Resigns From George Washington University https://t.co/7eO3Gvjhdl via @DailyCaller 10 minutes ago

WIGG RT @shomaristone: UPDATE: George Washington University Professor Jessica Krug Resigns After Falsely Claiming Black Identity: @nbcwashington… 17 minutes ago

The Sojourner Truth Jessica Krug: white professor who pretended to be Black resigns from university post https://t.co/5wzATy35yf 17 minutes ago