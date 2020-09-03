Global  
 

George Washington University Professor Who Pretended to be Black Resigns from the University

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Associate Professor, Jessica Krug, resigned from George Washington University.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.


White GWU history professor admits she lied about being Black

White George Washington University professor admits she falsely claimed Black identity
News24.com | White professor who pretended to be Black resigns from GWU

The George Washington University says professor Jessica Krug has resigned 'effective immediately'.
Professor Investigated for Posing as Black Won’t Teach This Term, Officials Say

George Washington University said the professor, Jessica A. Krug, will not have classes this semester...
White History Professor At George Washington University Admits She Lied About Being Black [Video]

White History Professor At George Washington University Admits She Lied About Being Black

A White history professor at George Washington University admitted on Thursday to falsely claiming Black identity.

