Teacher shows off his amazing Trader Joe's themed classroom: 'I'm obsessed'

Trader Joe’s isn’t just a store, it’s a whole lifestyle.

And no one knows that better than Mr. Wilson.The TikToking educator shared a video on Aug.

20 of his brilliantly executed Trader Joe’s themed classroom.The teacher even made himself a custom Trader Joe’s shirt and red shopping basket to complete the look.Sadly, Wilson’s big room reveal to his future students was thwarted by an online learning plan.implemented by many schools across the U.S. in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.The bittersweet clip, which has been viewed over 402K times, .has racked up over a thousand comments from people who wish they could have a teacher as dedicated as Mr. Wilson.“I’m obsessed with this theme, you would’ve been my fave teacher,” said one person.“As a Trader Joe’s employee this is simply amazing,” commented another