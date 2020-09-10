University of Nevada Reno hones in on next president
University of Nevada Reno hones in on next president
Former governor Brian Sandoval is one of the three finalists.
He has become a favorite to land the job after he resigned from his position at MGM resorts in April.
IS ONE STEP CLOSER TOANNOUNCING ITS NEXT PRESIDENT.FORMER GOVERNOR BRIAN SANDOVALIS ONE OF THREE FINALISTS.SANDOVAL HAS BECOME A FAVORITETO LAND THE JOB AFTER HERESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION ATM-G-M RESORTS IN APRIL.U-N-R IS ALSO SANDOVAL'S ALMAMATER.SANDOVAL SERVED AS A STATELEGISLATOR AND FEDERAL JUDGEBEFORE SERVING TWO TERMS ASGOVERNOR.RESTAURANT B