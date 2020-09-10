Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University of Nevada Reno hones in on next president

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
University of Nevada Reno hones in on next president

University of Nevada Reno hones in on next president

Former governor Brian Sandoval is one of the three finalists.

He has become a favorite to land the job after he resigned from his position at MGM resorts in April.

IS ONE STEP CLOSER TOANNOUNCING ITS NEXT PRESIDENT.FORMER GOVERNOR BRIAN SANDOVALIS ONE OF THREE FINALISTS.SANDOVAL HAS BECOME A FAVORITETO LAND THE JOB AFTER HERESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION ATM-G-M RESORTS IN APRIL.U-N-R IS ALSO SANDOVAL'S ALMAMATER.SANDOVAL SERVED AS A STATELEGISLATOR AND FEDERAL JUDGEBEFORE SERVING TWO TERMS ASGOVERNOR.RESTAURANT B




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

3 join ex-Nevada Gov. Sandoval as UNR president finalists [Video]

3 join ex-Nevada Gov. Sandoval as UNR president finalists

Experienced leaders at universities in Arizona, Texas and Ohio have joined ex-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval as finalists to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published