NSA Ajit Doval meets French Minister of Armed Forces

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on September 10 and Minister of the armed forces of Florence Parly met at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Minister Florence Parly was the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony held earlier today at Air Force Station, Ambala.

The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".The aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

Parly said it is a great pride to see the first five Rafale jets inducted in time in the Indian Air Force despite the COVID-19 crisis.


