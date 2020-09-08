NSA Ajit Doval meets French Minister of Armed Forces

Dassault CEO Eric Trappier said he would be happy to repeat orders for Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force wants. Trappier was speaking during the induction ceremony of Rafale jets. On Thursday, five Rafale aircraft were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF). Meanwhile, French Defence Minister Florence Parly met National Security Advisor (NSA). Doval and Parly met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The French Defence Minister was invited for the induction of Rafale aircraft. Watch the full video for more details.
Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air display. The Rafale aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron the ‘Golden Arrows’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the entire ceremony. One of the Rafales has performed a low flypast, while Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team also displayed aerobatic manoeuvres during the induction ceremony. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction ceremony.
We will be happy to make repeat order of Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force would like to acquire more, said Dassault Aviation CEO, Eric Trappier at the induction ceremony of five Rafale aircraft into IAF's 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'. "If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," said Trappier.
Indian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the ceremony. The Rafale jets were given a water cannon salute at the induction ceremony which took place at the Ambala Air Force base, where IAF’s 17 Squadron, also called ‘Golden Arrows’, is based. India’s first five Rafale fighters will be a part of the ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron. In his address, Rajnath Singh said that the induction of the jets is significant amid the country’s border situation. He said, “Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders.” Earlier, Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Ambala airbase. Watch the full video for more details.
While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets. She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at a ceremony at the Ambala airbase. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were present at the ceremony. Parly also expressed France’s support to the Make in India initiative. “We are fully committed to the Make in India initiative as well as to the further integration of Indian manufactures into our global supply chains,” she said. Watch the full video for more.
