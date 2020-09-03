US Stocks Climbs Amid Extended Tech Rally

On Thursday, US stocks climbed.

The increase comes as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.

The tech sector has fueled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock valuations and strong momentum.

This week, investors also mulled weekly jobless claims data that signaled lasting pain in the US labor market.

Jobless claims totaled 884,000 for the week ended Saturday, higher than the economist estimate of 850,000.