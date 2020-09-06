Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month
Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month
Today is world suicide prevention day.
Here in our state, Governor Sisolak has named September Suicide Prevention Month.
HERE IN OUR STATE -- GOVERNORSISOLAK HAS NAMED SEPTEMBER,'SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH'THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO COMMITINGNEVADA'S SUPPORT TO HELPIDENTIFY AND ASSIST VETERANSAND OTHER RESIDENTS IN NEEDOF CARE.SUICIDE IS THE -10-TH LEADINGCAUSE OF DEATH IN OUR STATE.IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS OR NEEDHELP CALL 9-8-8.THAT'S THE -3- DIGIT NUMBER FORTHE "SUICIDE PREVENTION ANDMENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE."RESTAURANT BAR TOPS CAN OPEN UP