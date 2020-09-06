Global  
 

Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month

Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month

Today is world suicide prevention day.

Here in our state, Governor Sisolak has named September Suicide Prevention Month.

HERE IN OUR STATE -- GOVERNOR SISOLAK HAS NAMED SEPTEMBER, 'SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH' THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO COMMITING NEVADA'S SUPPORT TO HELP IDENTIFY AND ASSIST VETERANS AND OTHER RESIDENTS IN NEED OF CARE. SUICIDE IS THE -10-TH LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN OUR STATE. IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS OR NEED HELP CALL 9-8-8. THAT'S THE -3- DIGIT NUMBER FOR THE "SUICIDE PREVENTION AND MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE."




