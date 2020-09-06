Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Governor Sisolak names September Suicide Prevention Month Today is world suicide prevention day. Here in our state, Governor Sisolak has named September Suicide Prevention Month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HERE IN OUR STATE -- GOVERNORSISOLAK HAS NAMED SEPTEMBER,'SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH'THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO COMMITINGNEVADA'S SUPPORT TO HELPIDENTIFY AND ASSIST VETERANSAND OTHER RESIDENTS IN NEEDOF CARE.SUICIDE IS THE -10-TH LEADINGCAUSE OF DEATH IN OUR STATE.IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS OR NEEDHELP CALL 9-8-8.THAT'S THE -3- DIGIT NUMBER FORTHE "SUICIDE PREVENTION ANDMENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE."




