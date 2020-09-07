Global  
 

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:59s
Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

The UK has until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial measures from its draft bill, the Commission said.View on euronews


Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse [Video]

Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57
Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55
EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove [Video]

EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44

Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding [Video]

Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding

Sajjad Karim says the attempt to override the Withdrawal Agreement is 'an absolute non-starter'.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:17

William calls for more help to look after emergency service workers [Video]

William calls for more help to look after emergency service workers

The Duke of Cambridge stressed the need for society to look after its bluelight responders as he visited Northern Ireland to mark Emergency ServicesDay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27
How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law? [Video]

How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law?

Legal experts say a bill proposed by the UK is designed to override key portions of a deal on Northern Ireland signed less than a year ago

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:25

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

 Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international..
WorldNews

Deal in danger: On post-Brexit U.K.-EU trade deal

A no-deal Brexit has economic costs and puts at risk the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland
Hindu - Published


London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker [Video]

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker

"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:15
Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland [Video]

Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland

The UK government has imposed a mid-October deadline for reaching a trade deal with the EU, while downplaying reports it plans to override divorce deal terms on Northern Ireland.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:25
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32