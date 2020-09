Senate approves Skinny Bill for new job benefits Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 43 seconds ago Senate approves Skinny Bill for new job benefits Today, the senate will vote on whether to move forward with a new coronavirus relief deal. The trillion dollar proposal has been slimmed down to 500 billion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE TRILLION DOLLAR PROPOSALHAS BEEN SLIMMED DOWN TO500-BILLION.THE SO-CALLED "SKINNY" BILLFROM SENATE REPUBLICANS CALLSFOR: 300- DOLLARS A WEEK INENHANCED JOBLESS BENEFITS,EXTENDS THE PAYCHECK PROTECTIONPROGRAM AND PROVIDES 105-BILLION IN EDUCATION FUNDS.IT DOES NOT INCLUDE STIMULUSCHECKS OR ADDITIONAL STATE AID.DEMOCRATS HAVE INDICATED THATTHEY WON'T ACCEPT A DEAL THATSMALL.THAT WOULD LEAVE LAWMAKERSSTALLED ONCE AGAIN MAKING ITUNLIKELY TO HAVE A DEAL BY THEELECTION.ACCORDING TO A NEW BOOK -





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Senate voting soon on new stimulus bill



Thursday, the senate will be voting on a new Stimulus bill. The package includes an extra 300 dollar weekly unemployment benefits, and home and private school tax credits for parents. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 1 day ago Bill Belichick On Patriots Signing Nick Folk, Kicker Competition At Camp



Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team has been in touch with Nick Folk for months, and that he and rookie Justin Rohrwasser will get equal opportunity to win the starting job. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Jobless claims climb back above 1 million



The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago