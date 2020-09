Woodward's new book sheds light on Trump's coronavirus reaction Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:03s - Published 43 seconds ago Woodward's new book sheds light on Trump's coronavirus reaction According to a new book, the president's decision to publicly downplay the severity of the coronavirus was intentional. That book written by journalist Bob Woodward who interviewed the president several times. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PUBLICLY DOWNPLAY THE SEVERITYOF THE CORONAVIRUS WASINTENTIONAL.THAT BOOK WRITTEN BY JOURNALISTBOB WOODWARD WHO INTERVIEWEDTHE PRESIDENT SEVERAL TIMES.AUDIO RECORDINGS OF THEINTERVIEWS HAVE BEEN RELEASED.THEY WERE RECORDED BETWEENFEBRUARY AND MARCH WITH THEPRESIDENT'S PERMISSION.TRUMP: "IT'S ALSO MORE DEADLYTHAN YOU-YOU KNOW, YOURSTRENUOUS FLUS//THIS IS MOREDEADLY.TRUMP: I WANTED TO- I WANTED TOALWAYS PLAY IT DOWN.I STILL LIKE PLAYING IT DOWN,BECAUSE I DON'T WANT TO CREATEA PANIC.THE PRESIDENT DENIES MISLEADINGTHE AMERICAN PUBLIC - ANDEMPHASIZED IN PERSON - JUSTLIKE YOU HEARD HIM SAY ON THATCALL - THAT HE DIDNT WANT TOCAUSE PANICPRESIDENT TRUMP: "IT'S JUSTANOTHER POLITICAL HIT JOB.BUT WHETHER IT WAS WOODWARD ORANYBODY ELSE, YOU CAN NOT SHOWA SENSE OF PANIC OR ELSE YOU'LLHAVE BIGGER PROBLEMS THAN YOUEVER HAD BEFORE."WOODWARD'S BOOK IS SET TO BERELEASED NEXT WEEK...JUST A MONTH AND A HALF BEFOREELECTION DAY.TODAY -- THE CLARK COUNTY