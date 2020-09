Boy Scouts bringing Fair Baked Potatoes Booths to town

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:47s - Published 43 seconds ago

MANY PEOPLE GO TO THE KERNCOUNTY FAIR JUST TO SAMPLE THEFOOD BUT ONE BOOTH..

INPARTICULAR... HAS BEEN AFAVORITESINCE THE '50S.THE BAKED POTATO BOOTH RUN BYTHE BOY SCOUTS OFAMERICA HAS BEEN A STAPLE OF THEKERN COUNTY FAIR.SOME PEOPLE WAIT UP TO 45MINUTES IN LINE TO GET THEIRHANDS ON ONE OF THESE.UNFORTUNATELY..

THIS YEAR THEKERN COUNTY FAIR HAS BEENCANCELED DUE TO THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.BUT THAT ISN'T STOPPING THESOUTHERN SIERRA COUNCILFROM PROVIDING RESIDENTS WITHTHEIR SAVORY SPUDS.THE ORGANIZATION WILL BE SETTINGUP POTATOBOOTHS LATER THIS MONTH AT THEBRIDGE CHURCH ANDHEIDI'S DELI.THEY WILL PROVIDE PRE- ORDER ANDDRIVE-THRUSERVICES.FOR A LIST DATES AND TIMES...HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23DOTCOM