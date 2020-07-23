Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Williams breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Bessie,' 'When They See Us,' 'The Spoils Before Dying,' 'The Night Of,' 'When We Rise,' 'Hap and Leonard' and 'Lovecraft Country.'



