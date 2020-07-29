Amazon Staging Huge Virtual Job Fair To Hire 30K Workers
The tech and corporate positions have an average starting salary of about $150,000.
Jasmine Viel reports.
South Florida businesses seek to hire new workers for manufacturing jobsJob seeking is going virtual as a large job fair goes online Wednesday featuring companies from Vero Beach to Broward County.
Workers are wanted right now at some big-name companiesOn Wednesday morning, Goodwill will be hosting their third Virtual Job Fair. There, participants can log on and hear from several employers about what they can offer a jobseeker.