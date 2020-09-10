Global  
 

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82.

Her agent said: "She died peacefully early this morning.

She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time." She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series.

Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year.

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." Rigg was given the honorary title of Dame in 1995.

Diana Rigg

 The Shakespearean-trained actress gained international fame as sexy superspy Emma Peel in the '60s TV series "The Avengers"
Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game Of Thrones and On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has died at the age of 82. She had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died peacefully at home, her daughter said.

BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Famous for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 as tributes pour in for Game of Thrones star

Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 as tributes pour in for Game of Thrones star She played Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, wife of James Bond,...
James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 Diana was known for playing Emma Peel in the 1960s hit show The Avengers.
