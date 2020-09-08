Global  
 

Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets to take 3-1 series lead in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

Broussard is unsurprised the Clippers have won again and feels they have cemented their semifinals win which will lead them to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.


