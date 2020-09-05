|
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 587 More Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional Deaths
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 587 More Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional Deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 587 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 15 additional deaths.
