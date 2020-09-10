Global  
 

Black celebrities unite to declare 'I Am Enough'

Black celebrities unite to declare 'I Am Enough'
Courtesy: Vas Morgan Famous names have teamed up for a mental health awarenesscampaign to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Black stars from theworld of acting, fashion, music and performing have joined force in an act ofsolidarity stating “I Am Enough” in the campaign created by Vas Morgan.

Itaims to elevate mental health issues brought on by recent global events, andracial discrimination.

The campaign aims to give people of colour free accessto resources to help deal with trauma and other mental health related issues.


World Suicide Prevention Day awareness day observed on 10 September every year

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline | Morning Blend [Video]

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline | Morning Blend

September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. Author, Sharon Fekete joins us to share her story.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:00Published

Vas J Morgan English television personality and magazine editor


