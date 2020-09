Alabama State University has managed to keep COVID-19 infections at zero despite rising cases on college campuses.



Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 May Have Been In The US As Early As December



A trio of new studies seem to push back the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Two of the studies suggest that COVID-19 was spreading locally in Washington State in late January. Another.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It



A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published on August 14, 2020 Manicurist: Client Knowingly Exposed COVID-19



Although nail salons are reopening nationwide, COVID-19 is still very much an ongoing pandemic. In Washington, under the state's guidelines for personal service providers, that includes nail salons,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on August 8, 2020