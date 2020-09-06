COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.
In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active infection which Uttar Pradesh has recorded is 64,028 till date. The state has 76.09% of recovery till date.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an interstate gang involved in theft of aviation oil from IOCL pipelines. Six persons have been arrested including a receiver of stolen aviation oil. There were many complaints being surfaced of a gang committing theft of petrol, diesel, aviation oil etc. from the supply pipelines of the IOCL, in the area of Delhi and NCR. In this regard, a police team was constituted to nab the criminals. Secret information was received that five members of the gang, involved in theft of aviation oil from the pipelines of IOCL, were coming in the area of Nihal Vihar to sell the stolen aviation oil in a tanker. The team laid a trap and apprehended them.A Truck/Tanker used for transportation of stolen Aviation Oil from IOCL pipelines, 1100 liters aviation fuel/oil, instruments used for making holes in IOCL pipelines, a car used in the crime, Rs.60,000/- cash and a Generator and an oil pipe were recovered from their possession.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.
The norms of social distancing were flouted during a protest by ruling YSR Congress Party in Krishna district. They staged protest against Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Protesters even burnt effigy to demonstrate. On Sep 09, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,418 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 97,271.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN on September 10 reacted on flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Bengaluru. He said that sensors have been installed in various low-lying areas to give alerts to people, who are living in low-lying areas to shift from those places before the situation gets worst. "BBMP is definitely trying its best to manage the floods and all the required precautionary measures have been taken. "Since Bangalore has become a concrete jungle, the carrying capacity has been a challenge. We are working out many solutions." The incessant rainfall in Bengaluru on September 09 led most of the city getting submerged under water. Several low-laying areas experienced flooding due to incessant rains.
The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..