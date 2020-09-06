Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country.

On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths.

The total cases in the state rose to 9,90,795.

Number of active cases mount to 2,61,432.

Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 new COVID-19 cases taking.

9,217 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today.

Andhra Pradesh reported10,175 new COVID19 positive cases today.

With 4,308 fresh cases, Delhi recorded highest one-day surge in the state till now.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates [Video]

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump discusses racism in Bob Woodward tapes

 The fallout continues over journalist Bob Woodward's explosive new book "Rage." Politico's founding editor, John Harris, joined CBSN to discuss the revelations,..
CBS News

Coronavirus: Australian family hit with huge quarantine bill to visit dying father

 An Australian family has to pay A$16,000 in Covid hotel quarantine fees for the children to visit.
BBC News
Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19' [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19'

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots they can now only meet in groups of six orunder, as she conceded the country still faces “a battle to get and keep Covidunder control”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Black North Carolina small business owners find financial stability amid COVID

 Geek in Heels owner Shalisha Morgan reopened her electronic repair kiosk in the Hanes mall in Winston-Salem in August after having to shut down earlier this year..
CBS News

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Uttar Pradesh caps RT-PCR coronavirus test at Rs 1,600 in private labs

 Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad issued the orders and said that action would be taken on laboratories charging more than Rs 1,600.
DNA
COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue [Video]

COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health [Video]

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active infection which Uttar Pradesh has recorded is 64,028 till date. The state has 76.09% of recovery till date.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi crime branch bust gang involved in theft of aviation oil from pipelines [Video]

Delhi crime branch bust gang involved in theft of aviation oil from pipelines

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an interstate gang involved in theft of aviation oil from IOCL pipelines. Six persons have been arrested including a receiver of stolen aviation oil. There were many complaints being surfaced of a gang committing theft of petrol, diesel, aviation oil etc. from the supply pipelines of the IOCL, in the area of Delhi and NCR. In this regard, a police team was constituted to nab the criminals. Secret information was received that five members of the gang, involved in theft of aviation oil from the pipelines of IOCL, were coming in the area of Nihal Vihar to sell the stolen aviation oil in a tanker. The team laid a trap and apprehended them.A Truck/Tanker used for transportation of stolen Aviation Oil from IOCL pipelines, 1100 liters aviation fuel/oil, instruments used for making holes in IOCL pipelines, a car used in the crime, Rs.60,000/- cash and a Generator and an oil pipe were recovered from their possession.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

 Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody by a trial court today and the agency did..
DNA

Monsoon to stay longer in Delhi, withdrawal in Oct 1st week: IMD

 Monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October", an India Meteorological Department official..
IndiaTimes
French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi [Video]

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Watch: Locals carry pregnant woman for atleast 10 kms due to lack of proper facility in AP [Video]

Watch: Locals carry pregnant woman for atleast 10 kms due to lack of proper facility in AP

Locals carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift palanquin for over 10-km due to absence of proper roads in Daraparti panchayat of S Kota Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Social distancing norms flouted during protest by YSR Congress Party in AP's Krishna district [Video]

Social distancing norms flouted during protest by YSR Congress Party in AP's Krishna district

The norms of social distancing were flouted during a protest by ruling YSR Congress Party in Krishna district. They staged protest against Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Protesters even burnt effigy to demonstrate. On Sep 09, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,418 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 97,271.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

BBMP trying best to manage floods, sensors installed in low-laying areas: Karnataka Dy CM [Video]

BBMP trying best to manage floods, sensors installed in low-laying areas: Karnataka Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN on September 10 reacted on flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Bengaluru. He said that sensors have been installed in various low-lying areas to give alerts to people, who are living in low-lying areas to shift from those places before the situation gets worst. "BBMP is definitely trying its best to manage the floods and all the required precautionary measures have been taken. "Since Bangalore has become a concrete jungle, the carrying capacity has been a challenge. We are working out many solutions." The incessant rainfall in Bengaluru on September 09 led most of the city getting submerged under water. Several low-laying areas experienced flooding due to incessant rains.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases

The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Ontario reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, majority of new infections in GTA

Ontario is reporting 158 new cases of COVID-19, with the majority of new infections recorded in the...
CP24 - Published

Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,479 new cases, 10 deaths

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 2,479 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths. With this, the total...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Maharashtra government is standing at the crossroads

Maharashtra government is standing at the crossroads As the state government seeks legislative approval for several measures, including additional...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi Department of Health reports 426 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi Department of Health reports 426 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 426 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths including two new deaths in Harrison County and three in Jackson County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Mississippi Department of Health reports 249 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths [Video]

Mississippi Department of Health reports 249 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published