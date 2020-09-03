|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400
UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,400 deaths registered inthe UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
The Governmentdashboard shows 41,608 people had died within 28 days of testing positive forCovid-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 14 on the day before.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,594
The Government has revealed 41,594 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus, an increase of eight in the last 24 hours.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
|
U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000
Cases are surging in Iowa and South Dakota, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert warned "we need to be doing much better." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
|
|