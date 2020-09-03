Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 57,400

UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,400 deaths registered inthe UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Governmentdashboard shows 41,608 people had died within 28 days of testing positive forCovid-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 14 on the day before.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Death toll rises over 50,000 in the Middle East

Covid 19 coronavirus: Death toll rises over 50,000 in the Middle East The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according...
New Zealand Herald - Published


