Police: Alabama jail escapee robbed bank in Winona Thursday morning, arrested short distance from ba
Police officers arrested an Alabama jail escapee after he allegedly robbed a bank in Winona Thursday morning.
Police said he held up a bank winona investigator dan herod said john glasgow entered the bank of kilmichael in winona around 8-30 this morning.
Herod said he slipped a bank teller and not who gave glasgow some money winona police arrested glasgow not to long after the bank robbery.
A judge just gave glasgow a 500- thousand dollar bond.
Glasgow is also facing charges in lamar county alabama where he escaped from the jail last night.
