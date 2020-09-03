Police: Alabama jail escapee robbed bank in Winona Thursday morning, arrested short distance from ba

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 10 seconds ago

Police officers arrested an Alabama jail escapee after he allegedly robbed a bank in Winona Thursday morning.

Police said he held up a bank winona investigator dan herod said john glasgow entered the bank of kilmichael in winona around 8-30 this morning.

Herod said he slipped a bank teller and not who gave glasgow some money winona police arrested glasgow not to long after the bank robbery.

A judge just gave glasgow a 500- thousand dollar bond.

Glasgow is also facing charges in lamar county alabama where he escaped from the jail last night.

