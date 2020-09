Start Of D-1 Mens, Women's College Hockey Season Officially Delayed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 days ago Start Of D-1 Mens, Women's College Hockey Season Officially Delayed The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday the start of the college hockey season will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DU Pioneers, Colorado College hockey seasons delayed as NCHC pushes back 2020-21 start The National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Thursday announced it is delaying the start of the...

Denver Post - Published 3 days ago