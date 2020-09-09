Global  
 

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:10s
David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

Congratulations are in order for David Harbour and Lily Allen, who got married in Las Vegas.


Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint.

Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi [Video]

Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi

In case you missed it here's whats trending right now...

Lily Allen, David Harbour tie the knot in Vegas with Elvis impersonator, In-N-Out 'reception'

 Congratulations, Lily Allen and David Harbour! The singer and the actor have revealed that they married at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
Lily Allen & David Harbour Share Las Vegas Wedding Pics

 Lily Allen and David Harbour did indeed get hitched in Las Vegas this weekend, and they did it right ... with an Elvis impersonator officiant and everything. The..
Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license

Lily Allen and David Harbour's romance seems to be getting really serious as the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour and Lily Allen have Las Vegas wedding feat Elvis

David Harbour and Lily Allen share their wedding photos on their Instagram pages.
Lily Allen, David Harbour tie the knot in Vegas with Elvis impersonator, In-N-Out 'reception'

Congratulations, Lily Allen and David Harbour! The singer and the actor have revealed that they...
Lily Allen Shares First Photos from Wedding to David Harbour!

Lily Allen is sharing photos from her big day! The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a...
Lily Allen shares snaps from wedding to David Harbour [Video]

Lily Allen shares snaps from wedding to David Harbour

Lily Allen celebrated her marriage to David Harbour with a burger, as she took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day, including one of her munching on the greasy treat.

Lily Allen's rock n' roll Las Vegas wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour [Video]

Lily Allen's rock n' roll Las Vegas wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour

According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Lily Allen's rock n' roll wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour in Las Vegas! [Video]

Lily Allen's rock n' roll wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour in Las Vegas!

According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

