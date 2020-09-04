‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations.
Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar.
Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. While addressing a press conference, Athawale stated, "Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished." "She has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her," Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment made this statement after meeting with Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai. Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimes Tweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/ Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached her office, which was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 09. The 'Queen' actor reached the office with her lawyer and sister to saw the damage done by BMC. Kangana reached Mumbai on September 09 amid protest by Shiv Sena workers. Earlier in the day, Bombay HC adjourned office demolition matter till Sept 22
While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party. He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.
