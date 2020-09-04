‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations.

Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar.

Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.