Griff the Stallion RT @TomBrady: Football and Gronky are back!! 🏴‍☠️🤗 🎥: Ari Fararooy https://t.co/y9unVTZvln 2 seconds ago

🇭🇹 yeah that brother’s starvin 🤵🏿 RT @NFL: We get to watch @PatrickMahomes play football today! Let's throw it back to the time he threw SIX TDs in one game. 😱 📺: #HOUvsKC… 2 seconds ago

Feltman's Hot Dogs FOOTBALL IS BACK TONIGHT! Who do you think eats the most Hot Dogs? 2 seconds ago

Mel RT @FranksRedHot: It's the day we have all been waiting for: FOOTBALL IS BACK!! Show us what you are cooking for the homegate using emojis… 4 seconds ago

GoodKirbo—-NUGGETS CAME BACK FROM A 3-1 LEAD Also this was the longest football offseason ever. Hopefully even with losing Von we can be glad that the Broncos a… https://t.co/sF6vz7QqHK 4 seconds ago

Juice💫💫 Aye Football is back and I’m all geeked and shit 6 seconds ago