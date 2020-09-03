Is Amazon Coronavirus-Proof?
Amazon announced that it is hiring 33,000 new employees for corporate and tech positions.
Amazon Will Invest $100 Million To Help Small BusinessesBusiness Insider reports that Amazon is investing $100 million to help small businesses attract sales on Prime Day and during the holidays. This is a key moment for Amazon to recruit small businesses..
Ad Revenue For Amazon Set To Shoot UpBusiness Insider reports that Amazon will continue to see ad spending growth in 2020.
The revenue will be at a lower rate when compared with eMarketer's earlier estimate.
Amazon will increase its..
Amazon Music Now Allows Artists to Livestream From TwitchThe move comes as fans are stuck at home and unable to attend in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.